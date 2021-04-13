The US and NATO are moving troops to the borders of the European part of Russia, said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He is quoted by RIA News on Tuesday, April 13th.

“Now American troops are being transferred from the continental parts of North America across the Atlantic to Europe,” he said at a meeting in Severomorsk.

According to him, the main potential is concentrated in the Black Sea region and the Baltic. The minister specified that NATO will deploy 40,000 troops and 15,000 units of weapons and military equipment near the Russian borders.

At the same time, Shoigu noted that inspections of the Russian armed forces showed the readiness of the troops to ensure the country’s security. According to him, the sudden check of combat readiness was announced because of the “military activities of the alliance that threaten Russia.”

In early April, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in Donbass and called on NATO countries to increase their readiness for Donbass. The Kremlin, in turn, called Ukraine an explosive region and noted that the Russian Federation is taking the necessary measures to ensure its own security.