More than 800 thousand people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Russian Armed Forces, thus the vaccination plan has been fulfilled. This was announced on Tuesday, May 11, by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“To date, the Ministry of Defense has received 850,000 doses of Sputnik V, and more than 800,000 people have been vaccinated. The vaccination plan has been completed, but active work in this direction in the armed forces continues, ”he said during the meeting.

According to Shoigu, vaccination helps prevent an aggravation of the epidemic situation in the troops.

“I instruct to continue to carry out explanatory work with personnel, family members of military personnel and civilian personnel about the need for vaccination,” the minister said.

All measures of the Ministry of Defense are being implemented in strict accordance with COVID-19 preventive measures, Shoigu stressed. He recalled that the vaccination process in the army began with combat units and risk groups.

“The supply of vaccines to the troops is organized rhythmically and in a planned manner,” concluded Shoigu.

In March, Shoigu said that the draft campaign and the manning of the troops this year were carried out efficiently in the context of the spread of the new coronavirus infection. He stressed that the military commissariats were equipped with all the necessary medical equipment, and at the points of collection, reception and dispatch of conscripts, the mask regime was strictly observed and enhanced disinfection was carried out.

He also demanded that the commanders of the military districts and the Northern Fleet vaccinate the officers of the military commissariats who take part in the conscription procedure. To this work, according to him, it is necessary to admit only those who have been vaccinated and have antibodies to infection.

Currently, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Russia, it began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak. As indicated in the Ministry of Health, the activity of vaccination against coronavirus infection in Russia is high.