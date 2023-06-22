Defense Minister Shoigu said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for further offensive actions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are preparing for further offensive actions, the Russian side is also preparing for these steps of the enemy. This was announced on Thursday, June 22, by the head of the Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu. His words lead TASS.

At the moment, according to the minister, Ukrainian troops have slowed down their activity and are regrouping. This happened after 16 days of active hostilities, he added. “Naturally, the enemy still has the strength to conduct further offensive operations, they remain, despite the large number of losses both in equipment and in personnel,” Shoigu noted.

According to Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, the enemy’s losses exceeded 13 thousand people.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In a video message to fellow citizens, President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow responded to the requests of the Donbass republics for help with such measures.