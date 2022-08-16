Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that Kyiv is hiding huge losses from the public

The losses of the troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the territorial defense are huge, but the Kiev leadership hides the real figures from the public. Such a statement on Tuesday, August 16, was made by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the opening of the Moscow Conference on International Security as part of the Army-2022 forum. He is quoted RIA News.

According to the minister, the role of Kyiv in the Western tactics of warfare is reduced to the supply of manpower as consumables. “This explains the huge losses of personnel of the armed forces and formations of the territorial defense of Ukraine,” he said.

Shoigu also stressed that over time, these data will become public. At the moment, the testimonies of Ukrainian prisoners of war allow us to form a real idea of ​​​​what is happening on the other side of the front, the head of the Ministry of Defense specified.

Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called the denazification and demilitarization of the country its goals. On August 12, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Ukraine had lost more than 2,000 troops in the Soledar region as a result of Russian offensive actions.