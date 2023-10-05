Defense Minister Shoigu announced the formation of nine reserve regiments for the Northern Military District

Russia is forming reserve regiments to participate in a special military operation (SVO). The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, announced this during a meeting at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces. The minister said that several regiments are being trained to participate in the North Military District.

Shoigu said that the regiments are being replenished

In each of the troop groupings participating in the Northern Military District – “Center”, “West”, “South”, “East” and “Dnepr” – reserve regiments were trained. In total, according to the head of the Ministry of Defense, nine such regiments were created.

According to the existing one in the modern Russian army gradations regiments consist of three to six battalions, each of which, in turn, consists of three to four companies. Thus, the number of military personnel in one regiment can reach two and a half thousand people.

We, as decided by the General Staff, have formed reserve regiments for each group. Today we have nine reserve regiments that are preparing Sergei ShoiguRussian Defense Minister

He also noted that the replenishment of regiments is natural.

The troops are regularly replenished with contract soldiers

More than a thousand people sign contracts with the Armed Forces every day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. According to him, in seven months of 2023, 270 thousand people signed contracts. Soon the head of state clarified these figures and said that the number of contract soldiers was 300 thousand.

Putin emphasized that Russians accepting a contract understand that they will soon find themselves in a combat zone, and their civic position cannot but command respect. The president also noted that conscripts do not take part in the military military service.

Photo: Sergey Averin / RIA Novosti

At the same time, conscripts also have the right to enter into a contract. According to Russian law, they can join contract service after spending at least three months on a fixed-term service. However, officers may invite soldiers to do this even earlier, for example, if the candidates have a higher education.

How many military personnel serve in the Russian Armed Forces?

On January 1, 2023, a decree of the Russian President came into force, according to which the number of the Russian Armed Forces increases to 2 million 39 thousand people, of which 1 million 150 thousand are military.

In addition, from September 21 to October 28, 2022, partial mobilization was carried out in Russia, according to which 300 thousand reservists were called up.

Also, the structures of the Ministry of Defense include such units as the country’s Combat Army Reserve (BARS), Cossack and volunteer battalions formed in the regions. All volunteers are required to enter into contracts with the defense department.