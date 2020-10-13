The Orenburg formation of the Strategic Missile Forces (Strategic Missile Forces) will prepare the infrastructure for the deployment of two more missiles of the Avangard complex. This was announced on Tuesday, October 13, by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“By the end of the year in the Orenburg region the infrastructure will be ready for putting on alert two more missiles of the Avangard complex,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News”…

Earlier, in September, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov spoke about the peculiarities of Avangard.

According to him, when the Avangard block changes its trajectory, it is impossible to predict where it will be, as well as to direct the anti-missile.

The Avangard maneuvering hypersonic missile unit devalues ​​US efforts to create an anti-missile defense system, Borisov said.

On September 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the ability of the Avangard hypersonic combat complex to withstand ultra-high temperatures during flight with the “popsicle effect.”

On September 20, a military expert from the National Interest magazine called the Avangard missile systems, with their maneuvering ability and hypersonic speed, a serious challenge for the United States.

The Russian Avangard intercontinental missile system is equipped with a maneuvering hypersonic unit capable of accelerating to 33,000 km / h. The winged complex performs deep maneuvering while moving towards the target. The block deviates to the sides and in height by several thousand kilometers. This ability to maneuver makes the missile invulnerable to antiaircraft and ballistic missiles.

Since December 2019, the complex has been put into service.