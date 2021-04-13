The United States and NATO are deploying troops to the borders of the European part of Russia. This was announced on April 13 by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a meeting in Severomorsk.

“Now American troops are being transferred from the continental parts of North America across the Atlantic to Europe. There is a movement of troops in Europe to the Russian borders, ”he said.

According to the minister, the main combat potential is concentrated in the Black Sea region and in the Baltic, the groupings of the US Armed Forces (Armed Forces) are being strengthened in the Baltic countries and Poland.

Shoigu noted that the United States and its allies in the North Atlantic Alliance are building up naval and land forces in the Arctic, increasing the intensity of combat training, expanding and modernizing military infrastructure.

“In general, the situation in this region remains difficult. Competition for access to the resources of the Arctic Ocean and transport communications is growing among the world’s leading states, ”added the head of the Ministry of Defense.

He explained that 40 thousand military and 15 thousand units of weapons and equipment of the United States and NATO, including strategic aviation, will be concentrated next to Russia.

The minister also said that over the past three years, the North Atlantic bloc has increased military activity near the Russian borders. He stressed that every year in Europe the alliance holds up to 40 major operational training events that have a clear anti-Russian focus. And in the spring of this year, the combined armed forces of NATO began the largest military exercise in the last 30 years, Defender Europe 2021.

On the same day, Shoigu said that in three weeks two Russian armies and three formations of the Airborne Forces were deployed to the western borders. According to the minister, a sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops of the Southern and Western military districts was carried out.

On April 6, the head of the Ministry of Defense announced that control checks of combat readiness had begun in the Russian Armed Forces.

On April 8, it became known that control checks took place in all military districts. Some of them were personally visited by the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov. He also inspected infrastructure facilities for training grounds and military camps.