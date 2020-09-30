The international terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS, banned in Russia) ceased to exist as a result of the Russian military operation in Syria. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in an article published by the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper of the Ministry of Defense.

“The international terrorist organization of the Islamic State in Syria has ceased to exist, not a single terrorist has penetrated into Russia,” the head of the department said.

According to him, IS is finally defeated, “the entire international terrorist underground has suffered significant damage.” The minister said that the financial support of organizations and the system of their resource provision has been disrupted.

Shoigu also added that the operation in Syria demonstrated the increased capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, the readiness to provide military assistance to its allies and partners.

Earlier, in May, it became known that the United States was poorly prepared for attacks by the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq. Hassan Hassan, director of the Geopolitics and Non-State Actors Program at the Center for Global Policy, said that if the group continues to be active, it will be difficult for the international community to contain it.

The Syrian civil war began in March 2011. The main participants in the conflict are government forces supporting Bashar al-Assad, the so-called moderate opposition and Islamist groups. The opposition is supported by Turkey, Russia is helping the Assad government.