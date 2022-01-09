Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that currently an information war is going on on all fronts, and Moscow has no right to lose in it. The head of the military department shared this opinion on the air. transmission “Military acceptance” on the TV channel “Zvezda”.

“The time has come that today it’s not just the presentation of information in one form or another, it’s a big, I’m not afraid of this word, war. There is an information war on all fronts, and we have no right to lose in this war, ”Shoigu commented on the work of the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Ministry of Defense, to which the issue was dedicated.

The Minister of Defense announced an information war against Russia back in 2016. According to him, then the United States and NATO did not abandon their attempts to impose their will on other countries with the help of economic and political dictatorship, as well as military force.