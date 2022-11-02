Defense Minister Shoigu announced the growth of the NATO grouping near the borders of Russia by 2.5 times since February

Since February 2022, the number of NATO grouping near the borders of Russia in Eastern and Central Europe has increased by 2.5 times to 30 thousand people. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, reports RIA News.

He specified that units of the armed forces of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are deployed in Europe. “New multinational battalion tactical groups are being created in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia,” the head of the Defense Ministry said during a meeting of the collegium of the military departments of Russia and Belarus.

Shoigu also stressed that in the near future the number of troops of non-regional NATO members may increase.

The minister also admitted that NATO wants to move from containing Russia with its presence to creating a defense system near Russian borders.

Earlier, Federation Council Senator Sergei Tsekov said that if NATO bases appear in Finland and nuclear weapons are imported there, Russia will commensurately strengthen security on the border between the two countries. According to him, the decision of the Finnish authorities to join the North Atlantic Alliance led to a review of all relations with Helsinki.