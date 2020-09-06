Russian Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that the variety of NATO reconnaissance plane flights close to Russian borders elevated by greater than 30% in comparison with 2019.

Based on him, in August final yr, 87 flights had been recorded, now – virtually 120, stories RIA News…

From 23 August to 2 September alone, the Russian Aerospace Forces plane rose no less than ten occasions to intercept reconnaissance plane over the Black, Baltic and Barents Seas, the minister stated.

He additionally stated that Moscow had proposed a lot of measures to NATO with the intention to stop additional issues in relations, however this concept was perceived negatively in Brussels.

Among the many proposed measures are the withdrawal of the train areas inland from the contact line of Russia and the alliance member international locations, the coordination of the minimal allowable distance of method of ships and plane, in addition to a lower within the depth of NATO workout routines throughout a pandemic.