Russia has begun testing the combat readiness of the army. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country Sergei Shoigu, reports RIA News…

According to Shoigu, the troops went to the training grounds for tactical, tactical-special and bilateral exercises. He demanded to ensure “the quality of training and safety in the movement of military echelons and equipment.”

The exercises take place on the territory of all military districts and the Northern Fleet, in the Far North, on the Kuril Islands and Kamchatka. A total of 4,048 exercises of various scales will be held in April, including 812 bilateral exercises, at 101 training grounds and 520 educational facilities. All types and branches of the Russian Armed Forces will be checked.

In the Eastern Military District, as part of the measures, an audit is being carried out by a commission of the General Staff. The main draws of combat training will be held at the Tsugol and Sergeevsky training grounds. In the rest of the military districts and in the Northern Fleet, control checks are carried out under the direction of the commanders.