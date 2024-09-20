Shohei Ohtanistar of Los Angeles Dodgers, He made history in the Major Leagues by becoming the first player in history to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season.

The media warns that Ohtani scored the 50-50 mark in the MLB with a home run in the seventh inning of the Dodgers-Marlins game.

“His second homer of the game marked his 50th of the season, after two stolen bases in the same game brought his tally to 51 this season. In the sixth inning, the Japanese hit his 49th homer of the season, tying the record for most homers by a player on his team in a season, set in 2001 by Shawn Green,” said the AFP agency.

And he added: “One inning later he pitched another, receiving a standing ovation from the fans in the “LoanDepot Park Miami”.

AFP noted that “Ohtani, who was already the fastest player to reach 40 homers and 40 steals in a season, had gotten his 50th steal in the first inning with a slide that allowed him to get past Marlins third baseman Connor Norby. Later in the game, he surpassed his mark by recording his 51st steal.”

The EFE agency, for its part, indicated that “the Japanese, who had previously stolen his second base of the game and the 51st of the season, stood out again in the ninth inning against the Dominican utility player. Vidal Brujan, who was pitching for the Marlins. With this third homer, which produced three runs, Ohtani reached 51 homers and established the record of 51 in home runs and stolen bases.

In addition to creating the club of 50 or more home runs and 50 or more stolen bases, Ohtani established a new home run record for the Dodgers, surpassing the previous record, which was held by Dominican Adrian Beltre, who hit 48 home runs in the 2004 season,” he said.