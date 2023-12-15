Shohei Ohtani wore the Dodgers jersey for the first time this Thursday. He did it before hundreds of journalists. Many of them arrived in the last few hours from Japan to witness who has become the most important news in American sports this winter. The signing of the Japanese baseball player has monopolized the press since he ended up plucking the daisy and announced on Instagram that he had chosen a new destination. “When I met with the team they told me that they consider it a failure not to win a championship. That convinced me to be here. I want to do it and let people know that I was an important part of that winning team,” said Ohtani, who has not played a single playoff game since he arrived in the United States six years ago.

Ohtani, 29, has signed a $700 million contract for the next 10 years with the Los Angeles team. This after hearing offers from the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays. It is one of the highest figures ever achieved by a professional in the United States. He will only receive 20 million dollars next decade. The remainder will be disbursed without interest by the Dodgers between 2034 and 2043. This scheme will allow a team that last won a title in 2020 to continue strengthening its roster. “My calculation is that I could defer that large amount of money so that the Dodgers They could make other hires,” the player, two-time winner of the American League MVP, explained this afternoon. This afternoon was his first press conference in four months.

The model will allow Ohtani to receive most of the money without giving the tax authorities a huge tax feast. California has a rate of 13.3%. The athlete will be able to avoid it when he receives the money from him and no longer lives in the State. In this way, the Dodgers have a big pot invested in the future. The Los Angeles organization has promised to pay $857 million in salaries to its most important stars until 2044. Mookie Betts will be paid $120 million and Freddie Freeman will be paid $57 million.

Financier Mark Walter is one of the characters who has made one of the highest contracts in the history of sports a reality. This Thursday he appeared to the right of Ohtani. Since 2012, he has been one of the owners of the Dodgers, a team that he bought for $2.15 billion in an offer that exceeded the offer of its closest rival by more than $800 million. The Chicago executive is president of Guggenheim Partners, a stock market investment advisory firm. The group has other more public faces, such as Lakers legend Earving magic Johnson.

“I have never seen such a packed press conference. “I remember when Shaquille O'Neill came to the Lakers in 1996, Wayne Gretzky to the Kings (of the NHL), Fernando Valenzuela, but nothing comes close to the interest that the press has shown in a figure like Ohtani,” the player said this Thursday. Ecuadorian Jaime Jarrín, who has been the Spanish voice of the Dodgers for 65 years.

The press waits to enter Dodger Stadium for Shohei Ohtani's presentation. CAROLINE BREHMAN (EFE)

Takeshi Watanabe, a sports editor for the Japanese newspaper Nikkei, and part of the large delegation of journalists from Asia, explained the phenomenon that has taken the Major Leagues by storm. “Shohei is the only athlete in Japan who has a daily television program dedicated to him. Even if he doesn't play,” he says.

Ohtani is not the first Japanese to wear the Dodgers jersey. The team was home to another of the legends of Asian baseball, pitcher Hideo Nomo, who came from the island to become the MLB rookie of the year in 1995. Nomo, one of the figures Ohtani idolized as a young man, was key to broaden the path for those who would follow him: Hiroki Kuroda, Ichiro Suzuki and Hideki Matsui, among others. “Ohtani is much more powerful at bat and as a pitcher than them,” notes Watanabe.

A mysterious surgery

The team has bet its future on a figure like Ohtani despite the fact that he is not 100%. The star underwent surgery this fall after being injured pitching in August. It is the second procedure he has undergone after the elbow ligament was reconstructed in 2018, known in the United States as Tommy John surgery in honor of the first pitcher who returned to play after receiving it in 1974. For this reason, he will not be able to pitch until 2025 although he will appear as a designated hitter next year. Before getting hurt, Ohtani was in the fight to become leader of home runs with 44.

Ohtani did not reveal this Thursday all the secrets of the second operation, performed by the same doctor as the first, Neal ElAtrreache, the primary doctor for the Dodgers and the Rams of the NFL. This surgery led him to finish and practically disappear from the locker room of his previous team, the Los Angeles Angels, with whom he played for six years. “I am not a medical expert, but I can say that it was a different operation than the first. You should ask my doctor,” the player said in the voice of his translator and one of his closest friends, Ippei Mizuhara.

Ohtani has assured that he has regained flexibility and this week he began to hit dry, without a ball. “I'm in good shape to be on the first day of the season. “I am optimistic and I even think I can be ready for the exhibition matches,” he stated. It will have to be. The fans wait for it with devotion. The sale of jerseys with the number 17 of the Dodgers has broken records in just two days, surpassing whoever had this mark. His name? Lionel Messi.

