'Shogun' is the new Disney Plus series, a risky but ambitious bet that seeks to conquer an audience eager for epic stories. Inspired by the novel of the same name byJames Clavellthis miniseries transports us to feudal Japan of the 17th century, where alliances change like the tides and honor is more valuable than life itself.

It should be noted that, in 1980, 'Shogun' had a series created by Clavell and directed by Jerry London, which explored Japanese feudal society in five two-hour episodes. However, with Disney, the new adaptation claims to be faithful to the original work, since both the first trailer, which you can see below, and the synopsis clearly indicate that the series will remain completely faithful to the 1975 story.

Trailer for 'Shogun', Disney Plus series

When does 'Shogun', the Japanese series, premiere?

On Tuesday February 27, 2024 It will be the premiere of the series. That day, subscribers will be able to enter the world of'Shogun', where katanas shine and betrayals lurk around every corner. The wait has been long, but the promise of an epic narrative and unforgettable characters makes it worth it.

What is the plot of 'Shogun', the Japanese series?

The plot of'Shogun'It is woven with threads of honor, power and loyalty. John Blackthorne, a brave English sailor shipwrecked on the Japanese coast, finds himself trapped in an unknown world.. But he is not alone. Lord Toranaga, a cunning daimyo, sees him as a key piece in his political chess game. And among them emerges a mysterious samurai named Lady Mariko, whose secrets could change everyone's destiny.

The series immerses us in a feudal Japan full of intrigue. Who will prevail in this power struggle? What sacrifices will the protagonists be willing to make?

Where can I watch 'Shogun'?

If you are eager to immerse yourself in this samurai adventure, you don't have to wait long. 'Shogun' will be available exclusively inDisney+throughHuluandFX. So prepare your popcorn and sharpen your katana, because, on February 27, the story of John Blackthorne and Lord Toranaga will come to life on your screen.

Who stars in 'Shogun'?

The cast of'Shogun'is packed with talent. Names stand out likeHiroyuki Sanadawho plays Lord Toranaga, andCosmo Jarvis, in the role of John Blackthorne. Besides,Anna Sawai and other actors give life to historical figures who will leave a mark in our memory. In summary,'Shogun'It promises to be an unforgettable experience for lovers of history, action and intrigue. Mark the date on your calendar and prepare to immerse yourself in a feudal Japan where swords speak and honor is the currency.

'Shogun', Japanese Disney Plus series. Photo: YouTube / Disney plus capture

