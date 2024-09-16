The 2024 Emmy Awards were held this Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA. The series ‘Shogun’, ‘Baby Reindeer’ and ‘Hacks’ were the best series of the year. Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada was awarded Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Shogun’ and it was an exciting night for attendees.

List of 2024 Emmy Awards Winners:

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Reality Competition: The Traitors (Peacock)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Best Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Writing for a Variety Special: Alex Edelman (Just for us)

Best Directing for a Miniseries or Anthology Series: Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downd, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Choice Talk Show: The Daily Show (Comedy Central, Paramount+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries: Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Best Writing for a Drama Series: Will Smith (Slow Horses)

Best Writing for a Miniseries or Anthology: Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Best Director in a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Governors Award: Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters, Everwood, Political Animals, Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, You)

Best Director of a Drama Series: Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun)

Best Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology: Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Best Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night County)

Best Miniseries or Anthology: Baby Reindeer

Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Best Drama Series: Shogun

Best Comedy Series: Hacks