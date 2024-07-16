The series ‘Shogun’ and ‘The Bear’ are the favourites to garner the most nominations at the 76th edition of the Emmys after the void left by the successful ‘Succession’ at these awards, which will announce their nominations on Wednesday.

The US Television Academy will reveal the candidates for these prestigious awards from 8:30 a.m. local time (4:30 p.m. GMT), in which it is expected that ‘The Bear’maintains its hegemony in the comedy categories and even doubles the 13 nominations it achieved in the last edition.

‘The Bear’ returns to favoritism at the Emmys

The series that follows the story of Carmen Berzatto, a promising young haute cuisine star who moves to Chicago to revive a family sandwich restaurant, could especially stand out with the nominations of its protagonists and already Emmy winners, Jeremy Allen White, for best comedy actor, and Ayo Edebiri, in the same female category.

Jeremy Allen White, star of the series ‘The Bear’, during the 75th edition of the Emmy Awards, in a file photo. EFE/Caroline Brehman

Along with Allen White, names such as Larry David (‘Curb your Enthusiasm’) or Martin Short and Steve Martin are expected. (‘Only Murders in the Building’), while Edebiri could face Jean Smart (‘Hacks’), Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’) or Selena Gomez (‘Only Murders in the Building’) for a nomination for best comedy actress.

‘The Bear’ could also win the comedy supporting actor and actress categories thanks to the work of Oliver Platt, Lionel Boyce and Matty Matheson, Abby Elliott and Liza Colón-Zayas, and it is one of the favorites for best comedy series.

However, no big surprises are expected: experts point out that the FX series could compete in the category of best comedy series with previous candidates such as ‘Hacks’ (HBO Max), ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC), ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu), or ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (HBO Max).

The other titles with possibilities in this section are ‘The Gentlemen’ (Netflix), ‘Palm Royale’ (Apple TV+), and ‘Loot’ (Apple TV+), among others.

A file photo of the cast of the series ‘The Bear’ during the 75th edition of the Emmy Awards. EFE/Caroline Brehman

The emergence of ‘Shogun’, the long-awaited surprise

Thanks to the void left by ‘Succession’, which came to an end in 2023 and which accumulated 19 awards throughout its history, big changes are expected in the nominations for drama series.

Hulu’s 17th-century Japan drama ‘Shogun’ is the big favorite and hopes to break into the lead in the nominations, with some specialized media even calling it “the series of the year,” with an epic on par with phenomena like ‘Game of Thrones’.

21-time Emmy Award winner The Crown (Netflix), The Gilded Age (HBO Max), Fallout (Amazon), The Morning Show (Apple) and Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon) are among the contenders to join Shogun in the race for best drama series at the awards, with nominations to be announced by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha) and comedian Tony Hale.

A file photo of Hiroyuki Sanada, the protagonist of the series ‘Shogun’. EFE/Franck Robichon

‘Shogun’ could extend its reach in the best actor category, as the series’ stars, Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis, are the favourites along with British actor Dominic West (‘The Crown’), American actor Walton Goggins (‘Fallout’) and Donald Glover (‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’).

Japanese actress Anna Sawai (‘Shogun’) also leads the bets for the nomination for best actress in a drama series, above stars such as American Emma Stone (‘The Curse’), British Imelda Staunton (‘The Crown’), Carrie Coon (‘The Gilded Age’) or Maya Erskine (‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’).

Low Latino participation

There is not expected to be a large Latin participation in this edition of awards, where actors such as the Chilean Pedro Pascal or the Mexican Diego Luna have shone on other occasions, but the surprise could be given by Eiza González if she is nominated as best actress for the series ‘3 Body Problem’ in which she plays a scientist called Auggie Salazar.

The Hollywood press agrees that the hit Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer’ and productions such as ‘Ripley’ (Netflix), ‘Fargo’ (FX), ‘True Detective: Night Country’ (HBO Max) or ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ (Apple TV+) have a guaranteed place among the nominees in the different limited series categories.