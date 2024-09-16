Los Angeles.- “Hacks” won best comedy series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, beating out “The Bear,” which took home several of the night’s honors.

“Shogun” has racked up a record 18 Emmy Awards for its first season, one of several historic wins.

Hiroyuki Sanada won best actor in a drama series for “Shogun” and his co-star Anna Sawai won best drama actress, becoming the first two Japanese actors to win the Emmy.

Their wins gave the FX series a boost toward one of the night’s biggest awards, where “Shogun” won best drama series.

“The Bear” made a big comeback at the Emmys, repeating Sunday night with four wins, including best actor, best supporting actor and best supporting actress in a comedy, but missed out on the best comedy series award, which went to “Hacks.”

FX’s “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White won best comedy actor for the second year in a row, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach repeated as best supporting actor.

A surprise came when Puerto Rican actress Liza Colón-Zayas won the best supporting actress award in a close category for her role as Tina Marrero in “The Bear.” The previous year, her co-star Ayo Edebiri won in the same category.

“How could I have ever thought it would be possible to be in the presence of Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett?” Colón-Zayas said as tears welled up in her eyes as she accepted the award onstage at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

She is the first Latina to win in the category.

“To all the Latinas watching me,” she said, “keep believing and vote.”

Netflix’s dark and quirky “Baby Reindeer” scored big wins in the limited series categories, including best actor and best writing for the show’s creator and star, Richard Gadd, and best supporting actress for Jessica Gunning, who plays his stalker.

“Baby Reindeer” is based on a solo performance in which Gadd describes being sexually abused and dealing with other emotional struggles.

“Ten years ago, I was depressed, I never thought I could get my life back together,” Gadd said through tears as he accepted the screenwriting award. “Here I am, barely a decade later, collecting one of the biggest screenwriting awards in television.”

He added: “No matter how bad things get, they always get better.”

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly as Gadd has done.