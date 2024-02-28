'Shogun' is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by James Clavell in 1975. The work was previously transformed into a television series directed by Jerry London five years later, known as 'Hogan's Heroes'. In this case, the new adaptation, which will be broadcast by Disney Plus, claims to be extremely respectful of the original work. This fidelity is reflected in both the first trailer and the synopsis, which indicate that the series will closely follow the 1975 story.
On the other hand, Disney Plus He is conscious of making this series perfectly, because it also touches on part of Japanese culture, such as the stories of the samurai. That is why the casting of 'Shogun' has also been done with caution to have the right actors who can best represent their characters.
'Shogun' series trailer
Who's who in 'Shogun'?
Yoshii Toranaga as Hiroyuki Sanada
Yoshii Toranaga is the fictional representation of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder and first shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate, a feudal regime that ruled Japan until 1868. The actor, Hiroyuki Sanada The Japanese star who plays him has participated in notable productions such as 'Wolverine: Immortal', 'Ringu', 'Life', 'Bullet Train' and '47 Ronin'.
John Blackthorne as Cosmo Jarvis
Cosmo Jarvis plays John Blackthorne fictitious representation of William Adams, who is believed to be the first British to arrive in Japan and is considered one of the most influential foreigners during the first period of opening to the West in the Asian country. The actor has participated in works such as 'Nocturnal', 'Persuasion', 'Funny Face' and 'Lady Macbeth'.
All Mariko is Anna Sawai
Singer Anna Sawai She began her film career in 2009 in a supporting role in the martial arts film 'Ninja Assassin' and debuted as a professional singer in 2013 as one of the lead vocalists of the J-pop girl group FAKY. Sawai plays Toda Mariko, who is the fictional representation of Hosokawa Gracia, Hosokawa Tadaoki's wife. The actress who plays her has also participated in other large projects such as 'Monarca: Legacy of the Monsters', 'Pachinko' and 'Fast and Furious'.
Kashigi Omi as Hiroto Kanai
Hiroto Kanai Originally from Japan, he is an actor recognized for his participation in 'Shômonai bokura no renai-ron' (2023) and 'Umibe no eigakan – Kinema no tamatebako' (2019). In the series he plays Kashigi Omi, who is the fictional representation of Honda Masazumi, the eldest son of Honda Masanobu, a Japanese samurai who served the Tokugawa clan.
Kashigi Yabushige as Tadanobu Asano
Tadanobu Asano is a Japanese actor who has collaborated with filmmakers such as Takeshi Kitano, Nagisa Oshima, Pen-Ek Ratanaruang, Takashi Miike, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Hou Hsiao Hsien, Peter Berg and Martin Scorsese, among others. Within the plot, Kashigi Yabushige personifies Honda Masanobu, a commander serving Hosokawa Tadaoki.
Who else is part of 'Shogun'?
- Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari
- Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji
- Shinnosuke Abe as Todo Buntaro
- Tokuma Nishioka as Toda 'Iron Fist' Hiromatsu
- Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji
- Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado
- Fumi Nikaido is Ochiba No Kata
- Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito
- Yuka Kouri as Kiku
- Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata
- Ako as Daiyoin/Lady Iyo
- Toshi Todo is Sugiyama
- Hiro Kanagawa as Igurashi
- Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro
- Néstor Carbonell is Vasco Rodrigues
- Nobuya Shimamoto as Nebara Jozen
- Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru
- Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata
- Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata
- Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga
- Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu
- Yuko Miyamoto as Gin
- Yoshi Amao as Sera
