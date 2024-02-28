'Shogun' is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by James Clavell in 1975. The work was previously transformed into a television series directed by Jerry London five years later, known as 'Hogan's Heroes'. In this case, the new adaptation, which will be broadcast by Disney Plus, claims to be extremely respectful of the original work. This fidelity is reflected in both the first trailer and the synopsis, which indicate that the series will closely follow the 1975 story.

On the other hand, Disney Plus He is conscious of making this series perfectly, because it also touches on part of Japanese culture, such as the stories of the samurai. That is why the casting of 'Shogun' has also been done with caution to have the right actors who can best represent their characters.

'Shogun' series trailer

Who's who in 'Shogun'?

Yoshii Toranaga as Hiroyuki Sanada

Yoshii Toranaga is the fictional representation of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder and first shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate, a feudal regime that ruled Japan until 1868. The actor, Hiroyuki Sanada The Japanese star who plays him has participated in notable productions such as 'Wolverine: Immortal', 'Ringu', 'Life', 'Bullet Train' and '47 Ronin'.

Yoshii Toranaga is Hiroyuki Sanada. Photo: Disney Plus screenshot

John Blackthorne as Cosmo Jarvis

Cosmo Jarvis plays John Blackthorne fictitious representation of William Adams, who is believed to be the first British to arrive in Japan and is considered one of the most influential foreigners during the first period of opening to the West in the Asian country. The actor has participated in works such as 'Nocturnal', 'Persuasion', 'Funny Face' and 'Lady Macbeth'.

John Blackthorne is Cosmo Jarvis. Photo: Disney Plus screenshot

All Mariko is Anna Sawai

Singer Anna Sawai She began her film career in 2009 in a supporting role in the martial arts film 'Ninja Assassin' and debuted as a professional singer in 2013 as one of the lead vocalists of the J-pop girl group FAKY. Sawai plays Toda Mariko, who is the fictional representation of Hosokawa Gracia, Hosokawa Tadaoki's wife. The actress who plays her has also participated in other large projects such as 'Monarca: Legacy of the Monsters', 'Pachinko' and 'Fast and Furious'.

Anna Sawai is a Japanese singer. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Kashigi Omi as Hiroto Kanai

Hiroto Kanai Originally from Japan, he is an actor recognized for his participation in 'Shômonai bokura no renai-ron' (2023) and 'Umibe no eigakan – Kinema no tamatebako' (2019). In the series he plays Kashigi Omi, who is the fictional representation of Honda Masazumi, the eldest son of Honda Masanobu, a Japanese samurai who served the Tokugawa clan.

Kashigi Omi as Hiroto Kanai. Photo: Disney Plus screenshot

Kashigi Yabushige as Tadanobu Asano

Tadanobu Asano is a Japanese actor who has collaborated with filmmakers such as Takeshi Kitano, Nagisa Oshima, Pen-Ek Ratanaruang, Takashi Miike, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Hou Hsiao Hsien, Peter Berg and Martin Scorsese, among others. Within the plot, Kashigi Yabushige personifies Honda Masanobu, a commander serving Hosokawa Tadaoki.

Kashigi Yabushige as Tadanobu Asano. Photo: Disney Plus screenshot

Who else is part of 'Shogun'?

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Shinnosuke Abe as Todo Buntaro

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda 'Iron Fist' Hiromatsu

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Fumi Nikaido is Ochiba No Kata

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata

Ako as Daiyoin/Lady Iyo

Toshi Todo is Sugiyama

Hiro Kanagawa as Igurashi

Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro

Néstor Carbonell is Vasco Rodrigues

Nobuya Shimamoto as Nebara Jozen

Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru

Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata

Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata

Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga

Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu

Yuko Miyamoto as Gin

Yoshi Amao as Sera

