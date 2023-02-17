Shoes | The photo of Timo Kaivosoja’s shoes is amazing – This is how he made worn-out shoes look like new

The picture of Timo Kaivosoja’s shoes before and after shows that even worn out shoes can be made as good as new. HS asked the cobbler how to work miracles on shoes.

Are you those really one and the same shoes?

The question inevitably comes to mind when you look Timo Kaivosojan two side-by-side leather shoes. But yes they are, he assures.

He posted a picture of his pair of shoes in a Facebook group and got a lot of attention, and for no reason.