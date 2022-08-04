The Voice: Silver shoes will be the new trend of autumn 2022

The editors of fashion magazine The Voice named shoes of one color as the new trend of autumn 2022. The relevant material appeared on website editions.

These are silver shoes, which began to gain popularity last spring thanks to sandals with a bow from the luxury brand Loewe. According to experts, this wardrobe item often appeared in the photos of influencers in social networks.

Currently, according to experts, this trend has begun to appear frequently on the catwalks. Silver ankle boots, pumps, ankle boots and sneakers were shown in recent shows of the autumn collections of brands such as Courrèges, David Koma, Giambattista Valli, Isabel Marant, Marcia and Prada.

In April, it became known that outfits of the same color have become a trend among celebrities. Journalists of the AP News news portal noticed that the stars attended the Academy Awards and the Grammy Music Awards in pastel pink outfits. American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who designed the dress for actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s recent outing, named This shade is New York pink.