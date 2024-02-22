Shoes designed by street artists. The Nike Airs from a large specialty coffee shop in Florence are arriving

Not only coffee with the iconic Francesco Sanapothe creator (together with Patrick Hoffer) of Artisanal companyand, roasting and coffee shop which paved the way for great research on specialty, Florence now also shines for fashion and design. In fact, the city also has its own line customized shoesjust in time for the Milan Fashion Week. The online site reports it Red shrimp.



“It is precisely in Milan that the Nike Air by Collective Junglea collection designed by Giulia Dall'Ara and Eugenio Bertozzi, street artist and authors of the murals that color various interiors of the Florentine artisan company stores“, we read on the site. “A limited edition consisting of six models inspired by coffee plantations, and which reflect the iconic colors of the roastery: red, blue and yellow. The shoes are available in sizes from 38 to 45, decorated by hand and on sale on the Ditta Artigianale online store”, concludes Gambero Rosso.