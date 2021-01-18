The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of an Asian driver and sales representative who resides in the city of Al Ain, for importing a shipment through Dubai Airport that contains a hidden shoe with a quantity of hashish inside it, worth only 500 dirhams, which they brought with the intention of consuming, but it was enough to destroy their future.

A witness from the General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police said that a Dubai Customs inspector checks the goods imported by express freight companies to Dubai. He suspected a parcel coming from Pakistan that contained only clothes and shoes, so he decided not to suffice with automatic examination by the X-ray machine. And he searched him manually, to find the hashish substance professionally hidden inside the sole of the shoes.

The witness added that the inspector informed the control department, and on the date specified for receiving the shipment, the two defendants attended, so they were brought for investigation, and with the first question he admitted that he had requested hashish for the purpose of dealing with him and his friend, confirming that the latter knew the contents of the shipment.

The second defendant stated that he was the one who requested drugs from his country for about 500 dirhams, and he requested it in the name of the first accused because he worked in a company and feared that his behavior would lead to losing his job, and based on their testimonies, the defendants were charged with committing a felony of importing and possessing narcotic substances.





