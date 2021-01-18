The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of an Asian driver and sales representative, who reside in Al Ain, for importing a shipment through Dubai International Airport, containing a hidden shoe with a quantity of hashish in it, worth 500 dirhams, which they brought with the intention of consuming, but it was bound to destroy their future.

A witness from the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police said that an inspector of Dubai Customs checks the goods imported by express shipping companies to Dubai. He suspected a parcel coming from Pakistan, containing clothes and shoes, so he decided not to suffice with the automatic examination by the X-ray machine. He searched by hand, to find the marijuana material professionally hidden inside the sole of the shoes. The witness added that the inspector informed the control department, and on the date set for receiving the shipment the two defendants attended, so they were brought for investigation, and with a question the first admitted that he requested hashish for the purpose of dealing with him and his friend, confirming that the latter knew the contents of the shipment.

The prosecution directed the accused to commit a felony of importing and possessing narcotic substances.





