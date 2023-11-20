From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 20/11/2023 – 14:23

Integrating the physical and digital operations of brands, forming a fluid purchasing journey, is one of the most current challenges in the franchise market and retail in general. In this way, it has become increasingly common to adopt strategies to integrate physical stocks with e-commerce, as is the case with the Constance shoe franchise.

With 251 units in operation in Brazil, the Constance footwear franchise, in partnership with M3, developed Cadastra Company. M3 is one of the companies specialized in the implementation and evolution of retail e-commerce.

After implementing the system, the franchise’s digital sales grew by more than 200% in one year, as did the e-commerce conversion rate, which increased by 120% in the same period.

Constance’s e-commerce evolution project included the implementation of the store on the VTEX platform, which led to a series of other improvements.

“Constance had two main demands: consolidate its omnichannel strategy and improve its e-commerce infrastructure. We coordinated these two fronts, which brought relatively quick results and with great potential for future development”, says the Co-founder and CEO of M3, Cadastra Company, Pablo Ribeiro.

The integration of the franchised units’ stock into the virtual store was carried out gradually and has already reached 95% of the network. Currently, the brand’s e-commerce has more than 5 thousand SKUs. In this way, the customer, when entering the brand’s e-commerce, can see both the central stock options (allocated to Distribution Centers located in three Brazilian states) and the collections of franchised stores spread across Brazil, which considerably increases the available mix and sales potential. In addition to centralized inventory visibility, the new system also coordinates the best way to deliver from the store (ship from store), including the possibility of collection by the consumer.

“The more product options, colors, sizes and variations, the greater the chance of making a sale, as well as reducing stockouts. It also allows a store salesperson to offer not only their stock, but that of the entire network. This approach also generates a new vision of sales, generating data with valuable inputs for the business strategy in general”, explains Ribeiro.

To support this new flow, improvements were also implemented in the arrangement of products in the catalogue, intelligent search, new payment methods (mainly PIX), in addition to seeking better loading speed and browsing experience. As next steps, the partnership plans to add features via WhatsApp and integration with the main marketplaces.

“There are still few franchise networks that have reached this stage in Brazil, therefore, there is great development potential for this market”, concludes the CEO of M3.