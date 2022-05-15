Sometimes the war rumbles through her mailbox. “You support the people who are bombing our houses,” a Ukrainian academic bellowed to Ellen Rutten, professor of Slavonics at the University of Amsterdam.

Ellen Rutten (1975) has been professor of literature since 2012. in particular Slavic literature and culture in Amsterdam. Rutten studied in Groningen and obtained his PhD on a study of women in Russian literature, Unattainable Bride Russia† In 2017 she published Sincerity after Communisma study of forms of sincerity in post-Soviet culture.

That referred to the aid program that Rutten set up after the start of the war with colleagues from other institutions for Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian participants. Scientists and students from those countries that are at risk or have emigrated are paired with a mentor who advises them on possible fellowshipsstudy contingency programs and in other ways helps you find your way abroad.

“Fortunately, such reactions are exceptional,” says Rutten in her office about the indignant e-mail. “I understand the emotions, but of course the Russians we allow don’t bomb. These are people who are also at risk because they have spoken out against the war.” And, says Rutten: “First the Ukrainians are helped, then the Belarusians and then the Russians.” (Rutten uses the name Belarus for Belarus).

Endangered Scientists

Three months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the program has grown considerably. It now has more than two hundred participants and as many mentors from a range of countries, recruited through personal networks and social media. And it’s not just about university researchers. “There are writers, composers and filmmakers, both among the mentors and among the participants.”

Sensitivities also play a role among the mentors. One of them absolutely wanted “no Russian man” to accompany, another only BIPoc pupils (black, indigenous and people of color). Rutten remains mild about it. “We accept that, in wartime you have to take into account strong emotions and personal experiences. There are also plenty of mentors, so no one is left out.” Guidance takes place via online sessions, people can register via the site of the program. Also people who have nothing to look for? Rutten; “We look closely at or know mentors, mentees we test globally, otherwise we work on the basis of trust. We also have nothing to hide.”

We felt powerless and wrote an open letter

For now, the mentor program is a godsend, but Rutten has actually set her sights on something much bigger. With an Italian-Russian and a German colleague, she is the driving force behind a proposed new, international university for endangered researchers. Scientists from Eastern Europe would receive a large share of the available places (60 percent), but the university must also be open to researchers from Myanmar, Syria or other countries where academic freedom is being affected or has disappeared.

That idea arose after the brutal repression of protesters and dissidents in Belarus last year. Rutten: “We felt powerless and wrote an open letter that was published in various European newspapers. More help was urgently needed. Visa for scientists who want to divert, but also a completely new university, because there are simply too few places. There are European universities that are now doing really great things, but it’s just not enough.”

Money available

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the fledgling plan gained momentum, although obstacles remain. Colleagues from the University of Latvia in Riga have now expressed an interest in housing the initiative, and the mayor of that city and the Minister of Foreign Affairs also support the plan, says Rutten. But there is still a lot to be arranged. The legal status of the institution, for example, for which the initiators have now sought advice. And then there’s the money. A number of foundations and institutions have pledged support, but financing is also a subject of long and broad discussion. After the start of the war, the Dutch Ministry of Education made money available for the universities, but whether this initiative falls under this is uncertain. “Unfortunately, it is a long-term process,” says Rutten. In the best case scenario, she hopes that the university can start early next year.

Before that, there is also plenty to do internally at the Amsterdam school, where the shock waves of the Ukraine war can be felt almost daily. Slavonics is a small course, with between fifteen and twenty-five major students and a staff of twelve teachers, mostly part-time. Among them, the war fueled a smoldering discussion of traditional crafts: isn’t the education offered too much focused on Russia?

This question is widespread among Slavists. Ukrainian historian Olesya Khromeychuk rang the bell at a conference in Cambridge a month ago. She denounced the lack of academic interest in her country. Rutten: “It was an emotional speech, people were really upset afterwards. But I recognized what she said. We often too easily put things under the Russian denominator. Take the painter Malevich. We call him a Russian avant-garde artist, but he grew up in Ukraine.” In presstro cabineta BNR podcast about Central and Eastern Europe, Rutten also mentioned the Ukrainian roots of the writer Gogol (or, pronounced in Ukrainian, ‘Hohol’).

They crave ways to make themselves useful

Because west plains (looking at Eastern Europe through a Western lens), Slavic studies can learn from debates about ‘decolonization’, says Rutten. “I know that people are annoyed by that term, they quickly associate it with breaking things or declaring taboo. But it’s more about a critical look at yourself. Here in Amsterdam this is even more important, because we offer several Slavic languages, including Polish, Czech and the BKS languages ​​Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian.”

No more Ukrainian, that was cut back years ago. Much to the regret of Rutten, who would like to argue for a return of the language in the offer. Students also ask for it. “They crave ways to make themselves useful and being able to speak the language is of course part of that. Our students now interpret a lot in shelters in the Netherlands. Now it has to be done in Russian.”

And the Russian classics? “They are fantastic and we continue to love them. But they will have to thicken a bit.”