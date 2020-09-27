Highlights: Police arrested woman for killing four-year-old son

Woman was in preparation for fourth marriage, son was coming, she was killed

Woman confessed her crime in front of police

Arrested woman sent to judicial custody

Patna

In Bihar’s capital Patna, a very serious Murder in Patna case has come to light, where a mother is accused of taking the life of her own four-year-old innocent son (Mother kills her son) for her fourth marriage. The accused woman was sent to judicial custody on Saturday. The 23-year-old woman is accused of drowning her partially blind and speech-impaired minor son in deep water. SHO of Shahjahanpur Police (Patna Police) station in Patna district, Amrendra Kumar said that the arrested woman has been identified as Dharmasheela Devi.

Woman of just four year old innocent son killed

The whole matter is of Hasanpur Khandah village of Shahjahanpur police station area located in Fatuha on Friday. Police said the accused Dharmasheela Devi was arrested a few hours after the incident. SHO Amarendra Kumar said that the woman’s son Sajan was barely four years old. She was born to the woman’s first husband Arun Chaudhary after her marriage. Arun was a resident of Hilsa police station area of ​​Nalanda.

The police officer said that Arun and Dharmashila got married about five years ago. But after a year she was separated from Arun. During this, Arun had demanded to keep Saajan with him, despite it, his religious man got separated with his child.

Patna: Ruckus in the hospital over the death of the patient … Watch video

The child was coming in the way of the fourth marriage, so took a terrible step

The SHO said that the accused woman later remarried, but her husband died soon. After this, Dharmasheela married Mahesh Chaudhary, living in Mustafabad of Fatuha police station. However, Mahesh also died in a road accident two months ago. After this, Dharmashila planned a fourth marriage. However, her son Saajan was becoming a major obstacle in the person she wanted to marry. In such a situation, the accused woman killed her son.

Also read: – Two youths have been accused of gang rape and assault on a minor girl, one was caught by villagers, the search for the other continues



Woman confessed, sent to judicial custody

SHO of Shahjahanpur Police Station, Amarendra Kumar further informed that Dharmasheela was currently living in a village with her parents in Nalanda district. Bahadurchak village, which was just some distance away from his house, brought his son there and killed him on Friday morning. Not only this, after being drowned in water, he left his son’s dead body there. Around 8 o’clock in the morning, some villagers saw the body of the child and reported the matter to the police. After this, the police started the investigation by taking possession of the body. In which the child’s family members were found. During interrogation, the woman confessed her crime. After the FIR against him was produced in the court on Saturday, from where he has been sent to judicial custody.