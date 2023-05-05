Nightmare night in Latina: hunt for the rapist of a 16-year-old girl

Night of terror in Latina for two 16-year-old boys, the two boyfriends wanted to seclude themselves in an isolated place inside their minicar, but the stunt almost ends in tragedy. In fact, the place chosen – reads the Messaggero – is an unfrequented suburban area. Den of desperate people and drug dealers. For a reason that is still not clear, however, the two minors they park their minicar and slip into it. Only things don’t go as planned. They are faced by one unknown. Probably a homeless person. It is not even clear whether he is Italian or foreign. It’s aggressive. The situation escalates immediately. However, it is known that the two sixteen-year-olds are trying to escape. They are terrified. They manage to get out of the abandoned building, reach the minicar, get on. But they are not saved. The dude has them chased. Open the door. Take out the little boy. He rebels, he reacts. He yells at him to leave them be. In response he takes a violent punch in the face which knocks him down.

Blacks out. When she opens her eyes again – continues the Messenger – the minicar is gone. She bleeds his nose. Luckily she still has the phone. She takes it with trembling hands and sounds the alarm. He calls the single emergency number. He is reached first by a patrol of the Flying Squad of the Police Headquarters and then by the investigators of the Mobile because in the meantime it snapped the red alert. He tells what happened. AND’ terrified. He says that the girl was taken away by that man. Searches begin immediately. The worst is feared. The young woman is seen wander along a road of country dirty and muddy. In tears. She is rescued and immediately reached by the police.

He struggles to tell the agents what happened, he has the voice broken by tears. It’s hard to understand his words. The man took her to a place that he evidently considers a safe haven. He abuses her. In the meantime the manhunt continues. There is a brief description of the stranger but it is not known where he went to hide. The police raid the sites where the homeless take refuge. But until last night there was no trace of the kidnapper.

