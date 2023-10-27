Hurricane Otiswhich has left 27 dead, broke the intensification record for a similar cyclone in Mexico to grow from tropical storm to hurricane category 5 in less than 12 hours, the Mexican Government reported on Thursday, October 26.

Winds of 64 kilometers per hour grew to 270 kilometers per hour

“In less than 12 hours, Hurricane Otis went from a tropical storm to a category 5, the maximum on the Saffir Simpson scale, that is, 64 kilometer winds per hour it grew at 270 kilometers per hour,” said the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, at the Government’s morning press conference.

Among the damages counted so far, the Government counted more than half a million people who were left without electricitysix road closures, damage to the Regional General Hospital 1 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Acapulco, and damage to 80% of hotels on the coast.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorindicated this Friday that his priority is to “get Acapulco, one of the most important tourist destinations in the country, on its feet as soon as possible.

“What happened on Tuesday, October 24, was something atypical and an unlikely scenario. The historical record of intensification in Mexico, which was 24 hours with Hurricane Patricia, in 2015, was broken,” added Secretary Icela Rodríguez, who cited data from the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred).

The South Coast of Guerrero was cut off for approximately 24 hours after the impact of Otis, which so far has left 27 dead and four missing.

“International forecast models did not initially predict that the hurricane would evolve as it did, much less that it would affect the port of Acapulco“said the secretary.

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced the deployment of 10,000 members of the Armed Forces and 1,000 officialscalled “Servants of the Nation”, to take a census of the damage.

“What Acapulco suffered was very disastrous and the people took shelter, protected themselves, and that is why, fortunately, there were no more misfortunes, the loss of human lives, for the people who protected themselves,” commented the president who has received different criticism for his statements.

Hurricane Otis could not be avoided, but its destruction in Acapulco could be reduced. The US warned 21 hours earlier about the potential for “Otis” to quickly become a Category 5 hurricane. Both AMLO and Evelyn Salgado ignored the information, when they wanted to… pic.twitter.com/3yDIFPExHZ — Arturo Villegas (@ArturoVillegasQ) October 27, 2023

Following the report of the damages recorded in Hurricane Otis, the Government of Mexico will activate two funds for more than 600 million dollars to face the material devastation, according to Gabriel Yorio, undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit.

On Wednesday, when Hurricane Otis hit, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) had reported on the delivery of a catastrophe bond with coverage of up to $485 millionin addition to the activation of a parametric insurance that could support with up to 5,000 million pesos (about 275 million dollars).

“Acapulco has been destroyed” – A Hurricane Otis survivor shows the damage from the Category 5 hurricane from the 21st floor of a hotel. The images are really too sad a prayer for all those families.🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/HJTiMOf1SQ — David Baquero (@DavidBaquero1) October 27, 2023

It should be noted that the first official Government record took more than 24 hours after the impact of the hurricane because communications had not been fully restoredaccording to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Among the damages counted, the Secretary of Security stated six road closuresincluding the path that connects Acapulco with the capital of Guerrero, Chilpancingoand the highway Mexico City to Acapulcoone of the busiest in the country.

Likewise, it was reported Damage to 80% of hotels on the coast of Acapulco according to the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, via telephone to the international media EFE.

“It has been totally devastating for our port, but work is already underway with all the support you have given us,” said Salgado, the governor of the state of Guerrero.

According to the information consulted, after the damage to the Regional General Hospital 1 in Acapulco, 200 patients had to be transferred to other clinics.

