The building of a fashion school collapsed this afternoon in Paris (local time), very close to the Val de Grâce hospital, due to aA gas explosion that caused a large fire that spread to several buildings. The first reports speak of at least 16 injuries, seven of them seriously.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, specified on his Twitter account that the fire broke out on rue Saint Jacques, in the V district of the city, and asked the population not to hinder the work of the firefighters.

Police and military agents established a security cordon to block the way in the adjacent streetswhere more than 200 firefighters with various vehicles to extinguish the flames acted against the flames.

The number two of the V district mayor’s office, Édouard Civel, specified that at the origin of everything there was a gas explosion in the Alfonse Laveran square and that there were several buildings on fire.

These are some records of the explosion.

🇫🇷 ALERT INFO – A violent explosion au gaz vient d’avoir lieu dans le center de #Paris. Plusieurs immeubles sont en feu. Les pompiers ont fait évacuer le périmètre. (BFMTV) pic.twitter.com/8spFPk3gUf – Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) June 21, 2023

BREAKING: A large explosion has been reported in #Paris, #France 5th arrondissement, also known as the Latin Quarter. A LOCAL CITY OFFICIAL IN PARIS SAYS SEVERAL BUILDINGS ABLAZE AFTER THE BLAST AND ARE IN FIRE. pic.twitter.com/uprpIEtbn9 — EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) June 21, 2023

Vicinity of the building collapsed by the gas explosion in the 5th district of #Paris At least 7 seriously injured who were inside an international studies building pic.twitter.com/GJbaY4PazB — Mavi Doñate (@mavidonate) June 21, 2023

The Paris prosecutor’s office indicated that “a building caught fire and partially collapsed” on Saint-Jacques street, located in the V district of the capital, on the left bank of the Seine river near the Pantheon.

The mayor of the district pointed out on Twitter that before the fire there was a gas leak and several residents, quoted by local media, claimed to have heard a loud explosion. The prosecution indicated, however, that the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined..

The police explained that 230 firefighters and nine medics were deployed to the scene. The fire has been “controlled”, added the head of the Paris police, Laurent Nuñez. Rescuers are still searching the rubble for victims, he continued.

Explosion in central Paris injures 16 people Seven people are in critical condition, nine are in serious condition after an explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, BFM reports. According to prosecutors, the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.… pic.twitter.com/pMb7NrIWhG —Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 21, 2023

