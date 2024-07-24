video showing the shocking moment when tornado moved towards the garden of a house in Florida. A few days ago, a man managed to capture amoment when a

This happened at approximately 5:30 PM in West Lake Wales Heights Road, Florida, where, according to the National Meteorological Service, Video captured an EF-0 tornadowhich lasted a few seconds, as reported News Channel 8.

The video was shared by the YouTube channel Good Time Adventures, where the content creator wrote: “While I was sitting outside, I filmed a tornado that hit the farm“It destroyed a mobile home and damaged the chicken coop, resulting in the loss of some chickens.”

According to Lake Wales News, This tornado formed in the middle of hurricane season “which has maintained an eerie calm since the formation in late June of Hurricane Beryl, which quickly intensified into a Category 5 storm.” natural phenomenon caused significant damage in the Windward Islands and Jamaica before weakening slightly upon impacting the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, before finally reaching Galveston and Houston, Texas, where at least 20 people lost their lives, the aforementioned media reported.

Why and how do tornadoes like the one that hit Florida form?



The Tornadoes are meteorological phenomena characterized by a rotating column of air. and violent cloud that extends from the ground to the base of a cloud, usually cumuliform. Its formation involves a series of specific atmospheric conditions.

According to the specialized website Meteoredthe factors that must combine for a tornado to form are: instability (warm, moist air near the ground)with cooler dry air aloft and wind shear), as well as a change in speed and direction of the wind with the height.

Experts explain that An unstable air mass promotes the development of strong updrafts.Wind shear, in turn, increases the intensity of the updraft and promotes the rotation from which tornadoes are produced.