This Tuesday, the inhabitants of NY they woke up with a surprising change of color in the sun. People realized that the star did not have its characteristic bright yellow hue, but rather it looked particularly orange or even red.

There were several citizens who were surprised by the effect of the sky that was seen totally orange in the early hours of the day. He National Weather Service of New York He published amazing images at the exact moment that the city was tinted and with poor visibility.

“Look at this almost unbelievable time lapse of smoke from forest fires who consumes the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline. People vulnerable to poor air quality, including the elderly and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible,” the entity wrote on its Twitter account.

Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline. Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible. More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E pic.twitter.com/mtKtLun8lN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

The authorities explained that this is due to the forest fires that remain active in the province of Nova Scotia, Canada. The smoke that comes from that place, located 1026 kilometers from the Big Appleprovoked the different tone.

In addition to the color change, smoke from the fires forced the Department of Environmental Conservation of the state to issue a health notice on air quality. The notice will remain in effect until midnight this Tuesday for all five boroughs of New York, as well as for Long Island, Hudson Valley and Connecticut, since these sites have high concentrations of smoke particles in the air, he explained NBC New York.

The environmental authorities indicated that they also there is a high risk of fire in much of the territory of New Jersey due to several factors including large amounts of smoke coming in from Canada, current dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds. In Garden State one has already been launched red flag warning regarding the possible occurrence of fire.

Drought conditions could lift in some places as scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. No major precipitation is forecast, but brief downpours and gusts of wind could be recorded. According to meteorologists, the next rains They could appear until Thursday or Friday, although the important precipitations will arrive until the next week.

Canada, get your fires under control. New York is hazy as fuck. The sun looks fake and the sunlight is coming in looking bright orange. Shit is wild. pic.twitter.com/LupjiHWpzz —Kt Hett (@katieirv) June 6, 2023

New York, among the worst places for air quality

Smoke from the wildfires caused New York City to have one of the worst air quality in the country North American, which will prevail during the rest of the week, reported CNBC. For its part, the AirNow website, a platform that tells Americans what the condition is in each state, reported that in the Big Apple there are a negative score of more than 150. The alert issued by the authorities is red, which considers the air unhealthy.

Although this situation harms all the inhabitants, there are several sectors that could have serious consequences on your health, such as people with heart or lung disease, the elderly, children and adolescents. For these groups, the experts issued a couple of recommendations to be followed while weather conditions improve in the Big Apple. These are:

– Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

– Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Certain measures were also established for the rest of the population.



• Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as much.

• Reduce outdoor activity time.

• Do outdoor activities when the air quality is better.

