The pilot of the The plane that crashed on Wednesday in Nepal while taking off from Kathmandu International Airport is the only survivor of the accident, The bodies of the other eighteen occupants of the aircraft have already been recovered, airport authorities reported.

Nepal Police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told EFE that the pilot survived the accident and has been taken to the hospital, where ““His condition is stable.”

He was the only survivor of the accident, airport spokesman Subash Jha told EFE. confirmed the death of the other eighteen occupants of the planeof which seventeen were maintenance staff, including one foreigner.

The spokesman said the plane was heading to the city of Pokhara for maintenance work.

This is the exact moment the plane was crashing in Nepal. Photo:Taken from video Share

The accident took place around 11:00 local time (5:15 GMT) when the plane had already taken off and was in the air, but He quickly leaned to one side and fell back onto the track, according to images from airport security cameras broadcast by Nepalese media.

Videos posted by local television Kantipur TV show the aircraft completely destroyed, with part of its fuselage burned, near the airport, and surrounded by dozens of rescue workers.

For now the cause of the accident is unknown. Authorities have also not provided details about the identity of the victims.

The ship was heading towards the city of Pokhara, a common gateway to the Himalayas and a popular air route for foreign tourists keen to catch a glimpse of the highest mountain range on the planet.

Nepal, where they occur with There are frequent air accidents due to the poor condition of aircraft and infrastructure at airports, A rapidly changing climate and adverse topography have been the subject of repeated international sanctions due to a lack of controls.

The European Union (EU) has banned Nepalese airlines from entering its territory since 2013.

The worst air accident in recent years in Nepal occurred in January 2023, when a Yeti Airlines flight crashed with 72 passengers and no survivors, an accident attributed by authorities to human error.

EFE