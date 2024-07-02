ANDOn a flight connecting Madrid with Montevideo, a man was trapped in the overhead luggage compartment after severe turbulence shook the Air Europa plane. The incident, captured on a video that has been widely circulated on social media, shows moments of panic and solidarity among passengers.

Flight UX045 was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Natal airport in Brazil at 2:32 a.m. local time after encountering what the airline described as “severe turbulence.”

During the incident, the plane experienced sudden movements that, according to witnesses, caused several passengers who were not wearing seat belts to hit the ceiling, causing plates to come loose and damage to the seats. It was in the midst of this chaos that a man ended up trapped in the luggage compartment.

Mariela Jodal, one of the passengers, reported through the X platform that “several passengers” were injured by “very strong turbulence.” Fortunately, she was not injured because her seatbelt was properly fastened. Other passengers also confirmed that the crew had insisted on the need to keep their seats buckled up before the turbulence occurred.

The video that has gone viral shows several passengers working together to free the trapped man, as the plane continued to experience strong shaking. They eventually managed to extract him from the compartment, although the subject’s health condition has not been detailed.

The impact of the incident was not limited to a single passenger. According to the Rio Grande do Norte State Health Department, 30 passengers were transferred to local hospitals. with injuries ranging from minor abrasions to orthopedic trauma.

In a statement, Air Europa reported that the plane landed without any major problems and that the injured are already being treated. Additionally, it announced that a second flight was scheduled from Madrid to transport the remaining passengers and complete the itinerary to Uruguay.

Our flight UX045 to Montevideo has been diverted to Natal Airport (Brazil) due to severe turbulence. The plane has landed safely and the injured people are already being treated. — Air Europa (@AirEuropa) July 1, 2024

Aeronautical authorities and the airline are investigating the incident, which is attributed to clear air turbulence, an unpredictable and difficult-to-detect meteorological phenomenon that can cause violent disruptions to flights.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.