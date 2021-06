An investigation has been launched into a hunter who is believed to have sold images of the lifeless body of terror suspect and far-right soldier Jürgen Conings to a German media company. This is confirmed by the Belgian Public Prosecution Service. In the meantime, various foreign media have distributed photos and a video of the deceased soldier, including the leading German Bild. Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne reacts with horror at the leaking of the images.



