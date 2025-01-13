01/13/2025 at 4:08 p.m.





















Bruno Lobo (31 years old), a Brazilian Olympic kitesurfer, was training at the St. Louis coast from his country when he heard the scream of a young woman who was drowning. Lobo, who is also an orthopedic doctor, came to his rescue.

The South American athlete also took advantage of sports practice to test a 360 photo and video camera, so he recorded the entire scene and published what happened on his Instagram social network account:

«The day that God used me as an instrument to save this young womanall honor and glory to Him. Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and any place you do not know as the current is usually in some places. very strong!

I went in at 5:40 pm to do the last camera test, it was a cloudy day, the wind conditions were not the bestbut I decided to try the support that had arrived, it was the first day using this material, I set the camera to record and headed towards the coast.









After sailing a few meters I heard a cry for help and saw the girl who was drowning, I quickly approached her with the kite, tried to calm her down and I asked him to get on my backI was very tired and had no strength. I used the equipment to get her safely to the sand where the lifeguards performed the first service on the seashore and thank God everything went well.

I thank you for all the messages, I did just what I had to do and what was in my power.

As Lobo tells it, the lifeguards examined the young woman who, fortunately, was fine. Thus, he was able to join the friends he had on the shore and he walked away along the beach.