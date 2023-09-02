Typhoon Saola It advances this Saturday through southern China after the cyclone’s winds left multiple damage and fallen trees in Hong Kong, which avoided the direct hit of one of the most powerful storms in several decades in the region.

Dramatic scenes of people swept away by strong wind currents abounded, as well as enormous infrastructure damage. or buildings that seemed to sway as if from a earthquake it was treated

Tens of millions of people in the delta region of the pearl rivera highly populated area where there are several huge cities, closed in on Friday before the arrival of the cyclone, then classified as a super typhoon.

Chinese authorities evacuated more than 880,000 peopleordered the return to port of 80,000 fishing boats and postponed the start of the school year in 13 cities.

Trees uprooted and thousands of people evacuated left the passage of the cyclone

In Hong Kong, the authorities issued the highest level alert for typhoons for several hours, which has been activated only 16 times since World War IIand some areas registered gusts of up to 210 km/h.

Early Saturday morning, the storm was downgraded to severe typhoon. No casualties were reported and less damage was recorded than in 2018, when the powerful mangkhut cyclone hit southern China.

Even so, the authorities asked to maintain vigilance, since the winds can reach the 145km/h and recommended avoiding coastal areas.

On the streets of Hong Kong, journalists saw numerous fallen trees, scattered scaffolding and broken windows. Local media reported that the winds ripped solar panels off the roofs of the buildings.

There are still risks of severe flooding in the Pearl River Delta, a cyclone-prone lowland area that includes Hong Kong, Macau and the city of Guangzhou.

“Yesterday was a little scary,” Angelie said on Saturday morning, as she headed out to see a friend despite the heavy and persistent rain.

“In our development, there were a lot of fallen trees and some broken windows,” he explained. In eastern Hong Kong, a resident recounted how she felt the building she lives in “swayed a bit” overnight.

“In the end we don’t feel as threatened” compared to 2018, when typhoon Mangkhut hit, leaving more than 300 people injured in this city and six dead in mainland China.

Tommy Wang, a shopkeeper, remembers hearing the violent wind whistle as he slept in his small shop in the Causeway Bay shopping district. “I didn’t leave the store because the transportation didn’t work. I had no other choice,” he said.

Hong Kong’s airport authority said Saturday it would gradually resume flights after mass cancellations and delays the day before.

The neighboring city of Macau, Known for its casinos, it announced the reopening of its many betting centers that unusually closed as a precaution before the arrival of Saola.

The typhoon also did not directly hit this former Portuguese colony, but made landfall just to the south in the early morning city of Zhuhai in Guangdong province, the China National Meteorological Center said.

During the afternoon, the cyclone moved west towards hailing tourist areain the province of Guangdong, with winds of 100 km/h.

Authorities initially warned that Saola could become the “most powerful” typhoon recorded since 1949 in the Pearl River Delta. However, there are still risks of severe flooding in the Pearl River Delta, a cyclone-prone lowland area that includes Hong Kong, Macau and the city of Guangzhou.

Fallen trees, destruction and thousands of evacuees left the Saola pass.

In Shenzhen, a megacity in Guangdong province, which is a neighbor to Hong Kong, the authorities decreed the closure of offices, shops, financial markets and opened shelters for its nearly 17.7 million inhabitants.

After the closure of public transport, dozens of delivery men braved the strong winds and rain.

“I will work until I feel it is too dangerous,” said Chai Jijie, 22.

Southern China is regularly hit during the summer and fall by typhoons formed in the warm ocean waters east of the Philippines. In fact, at the gates of the South China Sea, another typhoon, Haikui, is moving rapidly towards Taiwan, where authorities have issued warnings, although a moderate impact is expected.

Climate change has increased the intensity of tropical storms, with more rain and stronger gusts causing flash flooding and coastal damage, experts say.

