A Federal police officer shot a glass cleaner in the middle of July 9, in the middle of a tense discussion. The victim was injured in the leg and is hospitalized, while the cash was detained.

The episode occurred around 23 at the intersection of the avenue July 9 and Venezuela Street, where a Volkswagen Gol vehicle stopped at the traffic light.

The car was driven by an agent of the Federal Police, who He was traveling with his 15-day-old son to a medical center because he had a fever.

For reasons to be established, a fight broke out when the window cleaner approached the car and offered to clean the windshield. They argued, the cashier hit the glass cleaner with a pineapple, the young man responded and the agent pulled out his service weapon and shot him in the leg.

The shocking scene was recorded on security cameras. The Police began an operation to find the vehicle and the driver was arrested.

Police sources reported that the wounded man was referred to the Ramos Mejía Hospital “under a diagnosis of a firearm wound without risk of life,” while the minor “was assisted without transfer under a fever diagnosis.”

AFG