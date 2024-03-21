Sebastiano would have accompanied Liliana Resinovich to have an abortion: she had become pregnant by Claudio Sterpin

Hot new details emerge about the case of Liliana Resinovich. From an environmental interception dating back to March 5, 2022, it was discovered that her husband Sebastiano Visintin was most likely aware of the relationship between his wife and her friend Claudio Sterpin.

This was underlined by the Resinovich family consultant, Gabriella Maranoaccording to which the words spoken by Sebastiano, together with the new elements emerging from the investigations, would make it clear that it was impossible for the man not to have at least one suspicion about the relationship between the two.

In the wiretap in question Visintin recounts an episode in particular which dates back to 1990 or 1991. Liliana and Sebastiano were already partners when she confessed to him that she had stayed pregnant. In the conversation he had with the other person intercepted, the man revealed that the child was not his, but probably his Claudio Sterpin and that the wife's friend was probably unaware of the pregnancy.

Lili's husband would later accompany her to the hospital for abort and there would be proof of this documentation already viewed by the investigators in investigations. Not only that, Gabriella Marano also underlined that: “Sebastiano could not help but suspect that Lili was dating Claudio. The quality and quantity of contacts between the two, which provides us with IT consultancy, also goes in this direction“.

The new testimony on the Liliana Resinovich case

During one of the last episodes of Who has seena new and unexpected testimony also emerged, that of a hotelier who had often hosted Sebastiano and Liliana in his facility and had become with them friend. The woman decided to speak only now, to remove a burden from her conscience.

He told Rai microphones about what happened the last time they were his guests and about that phone call, after Liliana's disappearance, with Sebastiano Visintin, which he still can't get out of his head today.