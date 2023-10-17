Gabriele Maffeo died from an overdose of narcotic substances: the charge of murder is therefore dropped for the four accused

A sensational turning point has arrived in the case linked to the death of Gabriele Maffeo. The 33-year-old, originally and resident in the Biella area, was found lifeless and with a swollen face in a dumpster. He was wrapped in a plastic sheet and for what was thought to be a murder, 4 people had been arrested. Today, an autopsy cleared the suspects. What happened.

A dramatic event what shook Biella was what happened last September 30th, when a woman, resident in via Coppa in the Chiavazza district, made a disconcerting discovery while throwing her rubbish into the appropriate bins.

Inside one of them there was in fact the dead body of a personwrapped in plastic sheets.

The authorities, alerted by the woman herself, immediately arrived on site and began operations. The victim was in a short time identified in Gabriele Maffeo, 33 year old resident of Occhieppo Inferiore and father of a 2 year old child.

Credit: Torino Today

On his face, swollen, a nylon stocking had been inserted. The bruising and the way in which his body was abandoned had initially caused the case to be labeled as murder.

Gabriele Maffeo died of an overdose

Some witnesses said they had seen four people take the body near the dumpster and throw it in. Those four people turned out to be gods friends of Gabriele Maffeo, immediately tracked down and arrested.

For them the accusation was very serious, voluntary homicide in competition And concealment of a corpse.

However, one arrived last October 7th decisive turning point. The autopsy examination carried out by the doctors appointed by the Prosecutor’s Office ascertained that Maffeo’s death did not result from a murder, but rather from an overdose of narcotic substances.

Also marks on the face they would therefore be to be asserted to the illness and not to the beatings received.

The victim, therefore, appears to have suffered a fatal illness in front of three of the 4 defendants. The three, with the help of a fourth who arrived later, would then have thought of get rid of the body of Gabriele to avoid further problems.

Once the murder charge has been dropped, the murder charge remains for them.concealment of a corpsewhich although still serious, is less so than initially assumed.