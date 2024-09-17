Trump Attack: How Ryan Routh Could Get Away With Murder and Get a Light Sentence

The attack on Trump at the golf club in Floridathe second in a matter of months, has clearly exposed the lack of a reliable security system to protect the former president of the United States and current Republican candidate for the White House race in November. The flaw, this time too, was in the perimeter. A Butlerin Pennsylvania, Thomas Crooks was able to place himself on the roof of an unguarded building. In West Palm Beach, Ryan Routh approached Donald Trump because not all of the golf course was manned. And this obviously brings new controversies about guardian angels. Secret service is responsible for creating a “bubble” to protect the personality at events and when moving in procession. A large circle distances the potential threats but it requires a high number of agents. Which are never enough.

In Florida, officials have limited to close defense and fortunately the “guard” worked thanks to the quick reaction of the escort. Routh, a man with a criminal record and a twisted profile, equipped with an illegally obtained Kalashnikov, is managed to sneak in among the “holes” of the site and, perhaps, – continues Il Corriere – was informed about Trump’s presence. According to rumors, it is remained in the area for almost 12 hours: did he know he was coming or was he looking for an opportunity? The attacker may have read everything that appeared in the media and social media about the billionaire.

Already on August 18th a article in the Washington Post reported how The Donald was too exposed on the West Palm Beach field and collected the Secret Service’s fears about the difficulty of avoiding dangers. But Routh – reports Il Corriere – might not be charged with trying to kill Donald Trump, or at least it could be difficult for the federal court to prove that the target was the former president. That’s because the distance Routh was located, on the border of the West Palm Beach golf club, between 300 and 450 meters from Trump, could be considered too much to confirm the assassination hypothesis. Dave said so Aronbergstate attorney in Palm Beach, Florida.