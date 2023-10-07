Between rockets, missiles and strong detonations the panorama is being experienced at this time in the Gaza Strip. Since this morning, The Islamist group Hamas attacked several cities in Israel, starting a wave of violence that already leaves nearly 200 dead between Palestinians and Israelis.

​After the heavy bombings, The Israeli authorities declared war on the Palestinian rebels and counterattacked with missiles and rockets, provoking a war by heaven and land.

In the gaza strip, several Palestinian militiamen took over Israeli settlements and hijacked tanks and vehicles belonging to the Jerusalem troops.

The attacks are so strong in that region of the Middle East that videos shared on social networks have shown the strong explosions that have been launched from both sides.

However, One of the most striking images is that of a building that collapses after being hit by a missile sent by Israel.

The Palestinian tower is said to have been controlled by members of the Hamas group. and that it is not the only infrastructure that has been attacked in recent hours.

Another video shows the moments of anguish experienced by an Al Jazeera reporter, who was broadcasting live when The explosion detonated behind him.

The woman, in the midst of her anguish, explained that A missile had landed on a Palestinian tower that was located in the middle of Gaza City.

The transmission was interrupted so that the journalist and her team could get to safety in the midst of the attacks that plague that region of the world.

🔴 #NOW | Al Jazeera reporter was near the explosion when a missile launched by Israel hit and collapsed a building in Gaza, believed to be being occupied by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/p4Me9LqlKS — World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) October 7, 2023

