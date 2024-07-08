Diego Armando Maradona He died in November 2020, but he is among the Argentines, his followers, who continue to idolize him for what he did on the soccer fields of the world.

His family remembers him, especially his daughters, who do not go a day without remembering him, and even do everything possible to ‘keep him close’.

Confession

Recently, Dalma, the eldest daughter of the champion with Argentina in Mexico 1986, He revealed that a year after his father’s death he visited a medium to try to talk to him.

“It was very beautiful what happened. I always believed in those things, since I was very little and obviously even more so after what happened to my father,” she explained to Ángel de Brito.

And I add: “When what happened to my dad happened, I said ‘I want to see what happens,’ “Because my oldest daughter was also going through a lot of things and I didn’t know how to help her. I went and it was incredible, it was beautiful,” she said.

Did they talk?

Dalma acknowledged that it is still difficult for her to know that Diego Maradona died. “Obviously, I understand perfectly what happened, but it is very difficult for me to say it. There are words that I don’t want to use. I can use them perfectly, but I don’t want to. It’s like I have a denial in that sense,” he said.

“I don’t know if a year later, or a little earlier, I was contacted by a woman. I trusted that person, who had something similar happen to a family member, and I said ‘well, I’ll try’. I also had this thing of saying ‘I don’t know if it’s true or not’. But no, He told me things that there was no way I could know. They were very private and you couldn’t really find them anywhere... I have recommended her to friends and family as well,” he said.

