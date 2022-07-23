the australian Kelsey-Lee Barber This Friday at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene (USA), she became the first woman to win the javelin gold medal with a throw of 66.91 metres.

Barber’s pitch, which has already won the competition in the World Cups in Doha held in 2019, is also the best mark that has been achieved this year.

In second place was the American veteran Kara Winger, who managed to climb to the podium to the applause and shouts of Eugene’s Hayward Field stadium, with his last throw of 64.05 meters. yes

Nevertheless, was the bronze medalist, Haruka Kitaguchi, who made history along with Barber by becoming the first Japanese woman to win a javelin medal in a world competition.

Kitaguchi, who throughout the competition has endeared himself to the Eugene crowd with his outgoing personality and enthusiasm, also won the medal with his final throw of 63.27 meters.

strange technique

But the one who has stolen the show has been the Portuguese Leandro Ramos, who surprised by the strange way of throwing the javelin in the men’s event.

Once he takes the run, Barbossa throws and immediately does a crescent which, according to him, causes a secondary effect on his exercise.

Ramos achieved his best throw with 77.34 meters and finished in box 22 among 27 athletes who competed.

