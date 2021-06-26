According to the study, the results of which were published in the scientific journal Nature, scientists from Cornell University in the United States identified 2,034 star systems in our galaxy.

The scientists reached their results, according to the American magazine “Forbes”, using data sent by the “Gaia” satellite of the European Space Agency, which was launched in 2013.

Gaia monitors the exact positions of the changing stars over the past and next 5,000 years, knowing that the data provided by the satellite is crucial to scientists narrowing their search for exoplanets.

According to astronomer and director of the Carl Sagan Institute in Cornell, Lisa Kaltenegger, among these stars, it is possible for about 1,715 to observe the Earth since human civilization flourished about 5,000 years ago, and 319 will be added over the next 5,000 years.

“From the point of view of exoplanets, we are aliens,” Kaltenegger added. “We wanted to know which of the stars had a proper view of Earth, because they block out sunlight.”

Although not all planets around stars have been explored capable of observing Earth, scientists have estimated that 29 scientists are in the habitable zone, a good location for monitoring radio waves from humans.

The transit method is one of the methods astronomers use to discover planets in other star systems, by looking for a change in the light from the star.

According to Kalteniger, communicating with distant civilizations is difficult, because those who are 82 light years away from them, will hear what is happening on Earth from the beginning of World War II, and we will not receive any response until 2101.

Scientists are pinning their hopes on the James Webb telescope, expected to be launched later this year, which will provide detailed information about the outer worlds and their atmosphere.

The telescope will also contribute to the search for signs of life in the vast universe, such as chemical traces from living organisms.