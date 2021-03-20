After spending 21 days in hospital, several of them in intensive care, after contracting coronavirus, Sergio Lapegüe He returned to television on Thursday the 18th and was happy and grateful to be back at work.

During his entire stay at the Juncal Clinic in Temperley, the journalist and host of The thirteen he was sharing in his networks all the stages of the Covid-19 through which he was passing. And he still continues with rehabilitation therapies at home, closely accompanied by his wife Silvia.

In an interview they conducted in Just in case (Radio de La Ciudad / Once Diez), Sergio gave details of his fateful start to the year and spoke of the difficult time he went through with his family.

“I had a very bad time, with a lot of anguish. It was hitting rock bottom. My family threw me good vibes, but when I returned they confessed to me that they thought about death, “he said, with anguish.

And he added: “My family received the messages from the doctor that were ‘we are raising the oxygen level’, ‘we are trying to get it out’, and things like that. At one point I believed that I was returning home with oxygen, that I was never going to breathe as usual again.

“My head flies from fever and fear. I couldn’t believe what was happening to me. I really didn’t know if it was going to come out. The doctors told me that they saved me by a miracle ”, he affirmed.

Sergio Lapegüe

Then the former driver of Turn on and off He told, in the first person, what it was like to go through the virus that has all of humanity in suspense: “As a journalist perhaps he said ‘so many beds occupied, so many infected, so many dead people’ and suddenly when it’s your turn you realize how strong it is. I entered well, with just one discomfort, a bit of temperature. I am 56 years old, I always played sports and I never thought about what was going to happen to me, but I was really very bad ”.

In addition, Sergio referred to his attitude of telling daily through his social networks how the disease was passing. “Every day I recorded videos, at least 30 seconds each day, to remember what I experienced and write a book, because the mind then blocks these things …”, he justified.

And he detailed: “I had a fever every day and it got worse, and I went to intensive care. I started with the mustache, then the high-flow cannula and finally the helmet, which is what saved my life. I was lying down for 21 days. I ate and I was agitated, raised my arms and agitated. The consequences are many and little by little I am doing kinesiological work because I lost 6 kilos “.

Finally, the driver revealed the sequelae he is going through after spending almost a month in intensive care. “I was terrified of being infected again, it scares me. On Sunday I got sick to my stomach with diarrhea and I started crying because I am very afraid to go back to the clinic, “he confessed.

“Now, on the recommendation of the pulmonologist, I am only working for two hours and I returned with the nerves of the first day, so I started little by little. But meeting with friends, with work is beautiful,” he closed hopefully, in his full recovery.