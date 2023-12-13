Home page politics

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a former Georgia election official, becomes emotional as she testifies before the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol on June 21, 2022. © Jack Gruber/Imago

Donald Trump's former lawyer accused an election worker of election fraud in 2020. Shocking statements were made in the trial of the case.

A former poll worker in Fulton County, Georgia, described in harrowing detail Tuesday (December 12) how her life was turned upside down after Rudy Giuliani falsely accused her and her mother of Donald Trump stealing the 2020 presidential election while filling out absentee ballots in Atlanta.

It began on December 4, 2020, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss testified – the day after Giuliani, the former Trump lawyer and mayor of New York City, tweeted surveillance video of a vote count in Atlanta and falsely accused “overseers.” , of pulling suitcases full of ballots from under a table after poll workers went home.

“That was the day everything changed, everything in my life changed. . . . Everything was just turned upside down. . . That day, lies were spread about me and my mother… crazy lies,” Moss said in a federal court in Washington.

Moss described being scared as she walked three blocks to the parking lot that night, crying as she read the messages, including one in which she was called a “dirty f—ing n—-r b —h” and that she was planning a special trip to the hairdresser to get her hair cut and colored to change her appearance.

The effects were also lasting, Moss, 39, said. She began suffering from panic attacks and was eventually diagnosed with acute stress disorder and major depressive disorder. In April 2022, she quit her $39,000-a-year job at the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, despite loving her job, which she compared to winning a Willie Wonka golden ticket.

“I wanted to retire as a district employee like my grandmother and make her and my mother proud. But I didn’t make it,” Moss said, close to tears.

Former Trump lawyer accuses election worker of election fraud: “Hurtful, untrue and unfair”

Moss' testimony came on the second day of a damages trial against Giuliani, whom Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, had sued for defamation in federal court in the District. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell issued a default judgment against Giuliani in August because he admitted failing to provide evidence in the case. The jury's task at this week's trial is limited to determining what damages Giuliani must pay. Moss and Freeman are seeking up to $47 million in damages.

Throughout Moss's testimony, Giuliani sat motionless at the defense table and watched. Occasionally he took notes with thick colored pens. Moss cried repeatedly and often hung her head as she spoke. She said that beyond the emotional toll, the lasting impact of the whole experience was the disbelief that someone of Giuliani's stature could so recklessly destroy her life.

“How can someone with so much power go public and talk about things they clearly have no idea about?” Moss said. “It's just obvious that these are lies and my reaction is that it's hurtful, untrue and unfair.”

The impact, she said, reverberated through her family. Her then-14-year-old son, who received racist texts and calls on a cellphone that once belonged to his mother, failed all final exams that semester, she said. Her grandmother, with whom Moss was living at the time, received pizza deliveries from harassers that she was supposed to pay. A pizza was ordered for a person whose first and last name sounded like a racist epithet that sounds like the N-word. Texts, voicemails and emails accused her of treason and threatened to hang her.

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's former personal attorney. © Aaron Schwartz/Imago

US elections 2020: Serious allegations against election worker from ex-Trump lawyer Giuliani

“They kept telling me that this was punishable by death and that they could hang me and my mother. That was my concern,” Moss testified. “I was afraid for my life. I literally felt like someone was coming to hang me and there was nothing that could be done about it.”

In cross-examination with Moss, Giuliani attorney Joseph D. Sibley IV tried to ask about the process of counting votes on Election Day and whether outsiders or the public might have misinterpreted videos or observations of the counting site at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where the Women worked were excluded. But her lawyers objected, claiming that Sibley's questioning was aimed at establishing that Giuliani's statements might have been fair – something Howell said was improper. Giuliani had already admitted liability for false statements.

Sibley suggested that people other than Giuliani were responsible for some of the damage suffered by the two workers. “Do you have any reason to believe that Mr. Giuliani intended people to react to his statements about you and your mother and make racist comments toward you?” he asked. He later asked: “Do you have any evidence that Mr. Giuliani intended to violently threaten you or your mother because of his comments?”

Moss responded that she believes Giuliani assumed and led others to believe that because poll workers are black they must be Democrats. “He doesn’t know who I’m voting for,” Moss said.

“He wanted our house to be searched and us arrested. “He didn’t say who should do it, so the world reacted to him,” Moss continued. “Trump and his allies, including Mr. Giuliani and his people, lit the torch, and they started it, and a whole range of media outlets spread their lies.

Ex-Trump lawyer Giuliani sticks to allegations: “Were busy changing votes”

Howell began the day by admonishing Giuliani for making comments as he left the courthouse the previous day that may have boldly slandered two Georgia state election officials. In a court filing late Monday, attorneys for Freeman and Moss asked Howell to intervene after Giuliani, who plans to testify at some point, repeated debunked claims to reporters outside the federal courthouse that the women rigged the 2020 vote-counting process.

“Everything I said about her is true,” Giuliani said, according to an ABC News report cited by lawyers for Freeman and Moss. He added: “Of course I have no regrets. . . . I told the truth. They were busy changing votes.”

Howell railed against Giuliani, saying his comments could give rise to another defamation suit and pointing out that Sibley told jurors in his opening statement that the plaintiffs were good people. Sibley had said: “There is no question that these plaintiffs were harmed. “They didn’t deserve what happened to them,” denying that Giuliani was to blame.

Sibley told Howell he wasn't sure the statements were consistent with each other, but he wasn't present and couldn't control all of his client's statements outside of court. He also suggested that Giuliani's age could be an issue. The case has “taken a toll on him,” Sibley said, adding that Giuliani is nearly 80 years old.

Howell granted Freeman and Moss's lawyers' request Tuesday afternoon to deny Giuliani the opportunity to claim in his defense that he did not defame the workers after withholding evidence from them in the case.

Attorneys for Freeman and Moss also presented two witnesses who described the Georgia Secretary of State's investigation and the findings that refuted the allegations against Freeman and Moss. They also showed a video of affidavits from Giuliani adviser Bernie Kerik and attorneys Jenna Ellis and Christina Bobb that revealed Giuliani led the Trump legal team's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, which created an avalanche of misinformation in the social media, based in part on the false claims from Georgia.

Kerik acknowledged that a December 27, 2020 Giuliani strategic communications plan listed key fraud allegations in several swing states, including the No. 1 claim in Georgia, the “Suitcase Gate,” to pressure Republicans in Congress and the To prevent confirmation of the election results.

Kerik admitted to tweeting three weeks earlier that Freeman gave Moss a USB stick to falsify the vote count. “What could possibly be on this USB stick? What's so secret that they have to pretend it's a drug deal? Or is this just my imagination?”

Moss and Freeman said the mother gave her daughter a mint.

The plaintiffs' lawyers played a video of Ellis repeatedly asserting her right against self-incrimination when asked questions about statements she or Giuliani made about whether the 2020 election was stolen. Ellis pleaded guilty in October to illegally conspiring to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia and admitted making several false statements to state senators, including one alleging misconduct by election officials in the state Farm Arena claimed.

