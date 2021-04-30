Muhammad Kenawy (Cairo) – Shocking statements made by Nelly Karim during her interview with Enas El-Deghidi on the program “Sheikh of the Warm and the Daring” on an Egyptian satellite channel, and they aroused great controversy, as she stated that she got married at the age of seventeen without the knowledge of her family, but if she married her daughter Secretly without her knowing she will kill her.

Nelly indicated that she was not subjected to violence during her 11-year marriage experience, but the misunderstanding permeated.

She explained that she refused many marriage offers, as she always seeks to base the relationship on love until marriage is complete.

Karim denied the rumors of her marriage to a wealthy Arab, and Nelly indicated that she does not bother to talk about her betrayal.

She indicated that she does not like the non-committed actor, because lack of commitment is fatal and betrays a lack of respect, and that failure to give up is what she loves most about her character, but her mood changes from time to time what she hates the most, and that her mother’s illness is the most difficult situation she has ever experienced.

And she continued that describing her as a distorted copy of Nelly and Sherihan is the worst comment he wrote about when she began her artistic career by presenting her billboards, and that in the coming period she focuses on being optimistic, and Nelly explained that expressing her opinion on people is the most questions she does not like.

She confirmed that she would not participate in the second part of the series “100 Wesh”, after the success of the first part, last Ramadan.

She indicated that she agreed to the simple role in “The Blue Elephant” Part 1, because it is an important film with a great director, and in front of a great artist such as Karim Abdel Aziz, and that she participated in many works with simple scenes, as she participates in the works that she admires, as well as You didn’t calculate the size of the space, but look at the value of the work.

Karim commented on Mohi Ismail’s negative statements about her talent, confirming that she respects his point of view that she does not have the artistic capabilities to be a member of a jury in film festivals, and indicated that he is a cultured artist and must be respected, explaining that the festivals jury is important to have a famous artist to give weight For the festival.

She indicated her failure to run her own ballet school, because she wanted to build it on the assets she learned in Russia, but she was surprised by the reactions of the students ‘parents who did not want to apply the rules, as well as the students’ lack of commitment.