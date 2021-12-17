Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said he could offer “no guarantees” that Lewis Hamilton would continue in Formula One after the “sad end” of the F1 season days ago.

Folk confirmed that the British driver is still suffering from “pain” and “will not get over” what happened to him during the last race at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

What happened in the race?

The British driver Lewis Hamilton, of the Mercedes team, led the race and the championship, a comfortable distance from his Dutch pursuit, Max Verstappen, driver of the Red Bull team, even a few laps before the end.

While Hamilton was on his way to the eighth title in his history, the unexpected happened, and the scales turned completely in one moment, when the car of a competitor far from the front crashed into the wall of the racetrack, crashing and stopping in the middle of the race.

Because of the accident, the International Automobile Federation quickly decided to introduce the “safety car”, which forces drivers in the race to walk slowly behind it, until the track is cleaned of the remnants of the accident, which allowed Verstappen to replace his worn-out tires with new ones of the “light” type, which increase speed The car, to stick to Hamilton, and overtake him as soon as the safety car left.

The Mercedes Formula 1 team filed an official complaint with the International Automobile Federation, after their British driver Lewis Hamilton lost in the last seconds of the last race of the season, which was held in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, due to the decision to return Verstappen behind Hamilton, and allow them to race in the last lap.

Hamilton in ‘bad shape’

According to the Guardian newspaper, Wolff said: “It will take a long time to absorb what happened on Sunday. I don’t think we will ever get over it, it is not possible. Lewis and I are disappointed at the moment.”

Wolff criticized what happened at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: “If we break basic principles of sporting justice, then speed has no value in our sport. Because we are subjected to random decisions. And obviously you might stop loving the sport if you start to wonder, what’s the point of all the sweat, tears and blood.”

Wolff indicated that he was not sure Hamilton would continue in the championship: “I’m not sure but I hope very much that Lewis continues to race because he is the greatest driver of all time.”