Shocking statement for Prince William about Harry!

Shocking statements of Prince William about Harry!

Agencies

Buckingham Palace is experiencing this period of days that are not without tension, especially after the famous interview of Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle with the American media Oprah Winfrey, which became the talk of the Western press and topped the pages of newspapers.

A royal source confirmed that Prince William became concerned about his brother Harry’s disclosure of any private conversations between them on television, after Meghan Markle’s friend, Gayle King, revealed his “unconstructive phone call with Prince Harry.”

A source close to William told Vanity Fair, “There is a lack of trust between the two sides which makes reconciliation and moving forward very difficult. William is now concerned that anything he says to his brother will be revealed on American television.”

For his part, another informed source said that the royal family feels that their relationship with Harry and Meghan has become more like a TV series that is shown to everyone daily.

A friend of the royal family added: “Harry and Meghan seem to want to continue fueling this story at a time when members of the royal family are trying to protect Prince Philip from the headlines after being discharged from hospital after undergoing heart surgery.”

Gail King, Megan’s friend and host of “CBC This Morning”, said she spoke to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the weekend and learned that there was a conversation between William and Harry, but that “it was not constructive, but they are happy that at least they have started.”

Harry and Meghan’s interview on CBS on March 7 shook the royal family – and sparked discussions around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies.

Meghan Markle, the wife of British Prince Harry, confirmed in the fiery interview that the British royal family had refused to make her son Archie a prince, partly due to concerns about his brown skin.

She told Oprah that there were “several conversations” about her son Archie’s complexion, and said that revealing who had participated in the talks “would be very harmful to them.”